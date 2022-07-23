Play Brightcove video

Police are currently at the scene of an overturned car on the Oremau Road, near to its junction with Somerset Street in south Belfast.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision, which they first received a report of shortly before 11:30am.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said one person has been taken to hospital following the incident.

