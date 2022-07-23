Saturday evening Northern Ireland news headlines

Play Brightcove video

Drug death protest

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Belfast in a rally calling for action over drug deaths in the city.

15 people people, many of them homeless, have died from overdoses since June.

Speakers at the rally told those gathered that Belfast is in crisis.

Community workers have called for a central hub to be set up to coordinate a response.

Terrorism Charges

A man facing terrorism charges has appeared at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court accused of breaching his bail conditions.

Gabriel Paul Meehan from Pound Street in Irvinestown is facing a series of charges linked to shots that were fired at Enniskillen Police Station last year.

That gun attack was claimed by the Continuity IRA.

He is also accused of having a shotgun, ammunition and details of an Army captains vehicle.

The court heard how the accused has now breached his bail conditions three times.

A judge said revoking bail would be an over reaction and released the 43 year old to appear again in September.

Conservative leadership contest

Liz Truss has vowed to review all EU laws retained after Brexit by the end of next year if she becomes leader of the Conservative party.

The Foreign Secretary is tipped as the favourite amongst party members.

However, her opponent former Chancellor Rishi Sunak took aim at his rival's Brexit credentials:

Bin strikes

Mid Ulster Council has warned the vast majority of bins in the district won't be emptied over the next four weeks.

Unite members are expected to strike from this Monday until the 21st of August in a dispute over pay.

Services at leisure centres in the area will also be disrupted.

The latest industrial action follows a previous walk out by the union across Northern Ireland earlier this year.

