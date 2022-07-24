Sunday evening Northern Ireland news headlines

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Jordan Moates has your Sunday evening headlines:

Flooding

Six people have been rescued during heavy rain in Londonderry and Strabane last night.

The fire service received over one hundred calls yesterday amid a yellow weather warning.

One holiday maker in Benone has told UTV she saw what appeared to be a mini tornado.

Monkeypox

A leading virologist has said the move by the World Health Organisation to make monkeypox a global health emergency is a sign we need to take the outbreak seriously.

So far, fifteen cases of the virus have been detected in Northern Ireland.

Sir William Wright

Tributes have been paid to the founder of Wrightbus, Sir William Wright, who has died at the age of 94.

He founded the Ballymena firm after the Second World War.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said the town had lost a giant.

Ambulance

A woman has been charged after attempting to drive off in an ambulance in the Brigade Terrace area of Strabane.

The 46 year old will appear in court next month charged with driving a vehicle with excess alcohol and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

Ukraine

A rally has been held in Belfast calling for support of those living in Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict there.

It is exactly five months since Russia invaded the Eastern European country.

Several hundred protestors, including many Ukrainian nationals, gathered at Custom House Square before marching to the City Hall, chanting "The War is Not Over".

GAA

Kerry have won their first All Ireland Senior Football Championship final since twenty fourteen.

Galway couldn't quite end their 21year wait for the title - they were beaten at Croke Park by 0-20 to 0-16. It's the 38th time Kerry has clinched the Sam Maguire Cup.