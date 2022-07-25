Darren Clarke becomes fourth player to win Open-Senior Open double

Darren Clarke became only the fourth player to complete the Open-Senior Open double with a one-stroke victory over Padraig Harrington at Gleneagles.

The 2011 Claret Jug winner shared a slender overnight lead with England's Paul Broadhurst but when play was suspended for two hours because of heavy rain the Northern Irishman was one clear playing the 14th.

Harrington's birdie-birdie finish saw him sign for a 67 and set the clubhouse lead at nine under but Clarke, in the final group behind, also birdied the last to edge out his fellow former Ryder Cup captain.

Only Tom Watson, Sir Bob Charles and Gary Player have previously won both The Open and Senior Open.

