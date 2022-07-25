Monday morning Northern Ireland news headlines

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Katie Andrews has your Monday morning headlines.

SDLP sets out plans to form official opposition

The SDLP leader has signaled his party's intention to attempt to form an official opposition at Stormont.

Colum Eastwood says his party wants to provide a constructive alternative to the politics of division, deadlock and failure. The move comes ahead of a recall of MLAs by the party on Tuesday.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP. Credit: UTV

Month-long strike action to begin in Mid Ulster

A month-long strike by council workers over pay begins in the Mid Ulster area today.

The industrial action by Unite the Union members means bins in the district may remain uncollected for the next month. Some leisure centres will also be affected by the strikes.

Police renew appeal in search for missing man

Police investigating the disappearance of a man in 2012 have launched a renewed appeal for information.

24-year-old Dean Patton went missing 10 years ago. He was last seen close to the Eglinton Hotel in Portrush.

Dean Patton

Clean-up operation underway following flooding

A clean-up operation is continuing after a number of homes in the North West were hit by flooding.

Six people were rescued after areas of Londonderry and Strabane.

The fire service responded to almost 50 incidents after heavy rain on Saturday. An emergency payment scheme has been opened for those affected to claim up to £1,000.

Water safety campaign launched

50 organisations are uniting to launch the UK's largest ever drowning prevention campaign.

The Respect the Water initiative involves organisations like Belfast Harbour Police and the RNLI. The campaign will educate people about the dangers they face. The campaign is part of the the UN's global World Drowning Prevention Day.

Sam Maguire success for Kerry

Kerry have won their All Ireland Championship since twenty fourteen.

They beat Galway at Croke Park - clinching the cup for the 38th time with a 0-20 to 0-16 victory.

Victory for Darren Clarke at Gleneagles

Darren Clarke clinched his first senior open title by one shot from Padraig Harrington at Gleneagles.

Clarke becomes the fourth man to win The Open and Senior Championship.