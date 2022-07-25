Play Brightcove video

By Conchúr Dowds

A group of gamers are getting ready to make history as they represent Northern Ireland at the inaugural Esports Commonwealth Championships.

While athletics, swimming and boxing may be some of Northern Ireland's usual highlights at the Commonwealth Games, Emma Rose and Nick Hatton will become the first players to fly the flag as competitive video gamers.

The event will run alongside this summer's Games, as the qualifying rounds get underway next week.

While Nick has competed at this level before, it is a first for Emma - who also recognises the importance of representing the LGBTQ+ community on the grand stage as a trans-person.

Despite opposition from traditionalists, organisers hope that if this year's event is successful, it could become part of the full programme in 2026.