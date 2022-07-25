Police have issued a fresh appeal for information around missing man Dean Patton 10 years after his disappearance.

Mr Patton was 24 when he was last reported as being seen on July 25 2012 close to the Eglinton Hotel in Portrush, Co Antrim.

"It has now been a decade since Dean went missing. This period has been understandably tough for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them," they said.

"Dean is described as being around 6ft tall with dark hair and a tanned complexion.

"We are continuing to appeal for anyone who believes they may have information about Dean, his disappearance or his whereabouts to come forward.

"Call Police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 770 25/07/12 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

