Stormont recall postponed following death of David Trimble

A planned recalled sitting of the Stormont Assembly on Tuesday has been postponed as a mark of respect for Lord Trimble.

The legislature had been due to sit in another attempt to elect a new speaker amid the current power-sharing impasse in the region.

Outgoing speaker Alex Maskey said: "I was very sorry to hear of the death of Lord Trimble. David and I worked together through many challenging times, the high point being the Good Friday Agreement.

"We were colleagues in the first Assembly in 1998 in what was a very different Assembly chamber from today. He undoubtedly took difficult decisions in difficult circumstances throughout this period and played a huge part in the peace process.

"However, I am particularly mindful of his wife Daphne and his family who are mourning the loss of a husband and father.

"I have engaged with party whips this evening and parties are all agreed that it would be inappropriate to hold the scheduled recall of the Assembly tomorrow.

"I intend to defer tomorrow's sitting of the Assembly to a later date. I will also be making provision for Assembly Members to formally offer their condolences and pay tribute to Lord Trimble as a former first minister; I will announce further details when arrangements have been confirmed."