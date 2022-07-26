David Trimble: a life in pictures

Tributes are continuing to be paid to Lord Trimble from across the political spectrum.
The 77-year-old peer and ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the
principal architects of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of
conflict in the region.
Lord Trimble, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize along with late SDLP leader
John Hume, died on Monday following an illness.
Here, UTV takes a look back at the life of David Trimble in pictures, from his early days in politics to the unveiling of a special portrait at Queen's University in June 2022.