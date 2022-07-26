David Trimble: a life in pictures

Tributes are continuing to be paid to Lord Trimble from across the political spectrum.

The 77-year-old peer and ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region.

Lord Trimble, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize along with late SDLP leader John Hume, died on Monday following an illness.

Here, UTV takes a look back at the life of David Trimble in pictures, from his early days in politics to the unveiling of a special portrait at Queen's University in June 2022.

A young David Trimble in the early days of his career in politics. Credit: Pacemaker

David Trimble in 1991, then as an MP. Credit: Pacemaker

David Trimble giving a speech. He became leader of the UUP in 1995. Credit: Pacemaker

David Trimble being escorted away from crowds. Credit: Pacemaker

Here, David Trimble is guarded by police officers during an Orange march. Credit: Pacemaker

David Trimble and former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams during a break in Good Friday Agreement negotiations in Belfast. Credit: Pacemaker

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair (c) alongside David Trimble and the late SDLP leader John Hume. Credit: Pacemaker

John Hume and David Trimble pictured together during negotiations. Credit: Pacemaker

David Trimble on the day after the Good Friday Agreement was supported by 71.1% of voters. Credit: Pacemaker

David Trimble with his family. Credit: Pacemaker

David Trimble alongside current Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie. Credit: Pacemaker