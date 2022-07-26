Skip to content

David Trimble: a life in pictures

John Hume, pictured in 1998 with David Trimble and U2 frontman Bono.
David Trimble and John Hume joined U2 frontman Bono on stage at the Waterfront Hall. Credit: Pacemaker

Tributes are continuing to be paid to Lord Trimble from across the political spectrum.

The 77-year-old peer and ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region.

Lord Trimble, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize along with late SDLP leader John Hume, died on Monday following an illness.

Here, UTV takes a look back at the life of David Trimble in pictures, from his early days in politics to the unveiling of a special portrait at Queen's University in June 2022.

A young David Trimble in the early days of his career in politics. Credit: Pacemaker
David Trimble in 1991, then as an MP. Credit: Pacemaker
David Trimble giving a speech. He became leader of the UUP in 1995. Credit: Pacemaker
David Trimble being escorted away from crowds. Credit: Pacemaker
Here, David Trimble is guarded by police officers during an Orange march. Credit: Pacemaker
David Trimble and former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams during a break in Good Friday Agreement negotiations in Belfast. Credit: Pacemaker
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair (c) alongside David Trimble and the late SDLP leader John Hume. Credit: Pacemaker
John Hume and David Trimble pictured together during negotiations. Credit: Pacemaker
David Trimble on the day after the Good Friday Agreement was supported by 71.1% of voters. Credit: Pacemaker
David Trimble with his family. Credit: Pacemaker
David Trimble alongside current Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie. Credit: Pacemaker
Artist Colin Davidson presented Lord Trimble with a portrait in June 2022. Credit: Pacemaker