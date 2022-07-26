A father-of-four who allegedly carried out 60 thefts at shops across Belfast to fund his crack cocaine addiction must remain in custody, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Gavin Doole was refused bail on charges of stealing more than £4,000 worth of tobacco and clothing from retailers during a six-month crime spree.

The 33-year-old, of Arundel Walk in the city, is charged with 60 counts of theft.

He is accused of targeting sports shops, outdoor traders, supermarkets and off licences during a campaign between November 2021 and May this year.

High-value quantities of tobacco, cigarettes and clothes were repeatedly taken, according to the case against him.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a similar method of distracting cashiers was involved in the separate thefts.

Defence barrister Charlene Dempsey disclosed that Doole has already made admissions to police.

“A few years ago he started to take cocaine on a social level,” counsel said.

“That quickly developed into a very serious and vicious addiction to crack cocaine.”

Ms Dempsey added: “The thefts are all to feed the addiction.”

Doole had been granted bail at the High Court in May, but is accused of further distraction-style thefts since then.

District Judge Rosie Watters expressed shock at the scale of his alleged offending.

“I don’t think I have ever seen that many (theft) charges,” she said.

Denying bail at this stage, Judge Watters indicated that Doole should take his case back to the High Court.

She added: “I understand the situation and how difficult it is (to get) the appropriate help, but the biggest difficulty is that he has allegedly reoffended.”