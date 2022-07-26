A pensioner has had money stolen in a burglary in south Belfast.

It happened in the Malone View Park area on Monday morning.

The PSNI's Detective Sergeant Young said: “We received a report that a property had been broken into sometime between 10.30am and 1.30pm yesterday.

"The victim, who is in their 70s, had been out for a time and returned home to find that entry had been gained to their property via the rear kitchen window. A sum of money had been taken.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who may have information or dashcam footage that can help with our investigation, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1002 25/07/22."