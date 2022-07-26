Play Brightcove video

Political leaders, both locally and internationally, have been paying tribute to the former first minister, David Trimble who died yesterday aged 77.

Former US president Bill Clinton described him as a 'leader of courage and vision' while the Taioseach Micheal Martin praised his crucial role in securing peace here.

The former Ulster Unionist leader was regarded as one of the key architects of The Good Friday Agreement.

But all of his achievements were set against the background of attacks and opposition - often from within elements of Unionism.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.