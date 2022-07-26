Tuesday morning Northern Ireland news headlines

Play Brightcove video

Tributes paid to Lord Trimble who's died aged 77

Tributes have been paid to Lord Trimble, the former First Minister and Ulster Unionist Party leader, who has died aged 77. David Trimble was the former MP for Upper Bann and a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement. UUP leader Doug Beattie led the tributes.

The DUP described Lord Trimble as "a committed and passionate Unionist", while Sinn Féin said his "very significant contribution to the peace process and courage in helping achieve the Good Friday Agreement left a legacy a quarter of a century on".

Nearly half of population living in fuel poverty, says charity

45% of households here are living in fuel poverty according to National Energy Action. It's calling on politicians, the Utility Regulator and energy industry to form an emergency taskforce to address the crisis - especially ahead of the coming winter, and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Travel disruption to be discussed at Oireachtas committee

Ongoing travel disruption at Dublin Airport is to be discussed at a key Oireachtas committee. Officials from the airport, Aer Lingus and baggage handling firms are to answer questions on security queues, cancelled and delayed flight issues and missing luggage.