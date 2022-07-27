A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity by an adult with a child.

Detectives from the child sexual exploitation team arrested the man, aged 25, in Belfast on Tuesday.

He is currently being held in custody and is assisting detectives with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Hamill said: "Safeguarding vulnerable young people is a top priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"We will continue to educate people on how to spot the signs of child sexual exploitation and work with our partners in social services to ensure we take quick action when we believe a child is at risk."

Anybody who is concerned about a child's welfare and believe they may be at risk of sexual exploitation or abuse are asked to contact police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know