By UTV Correspondent Gareth Wilkinson

The flood water has subsided but the anger hasn't. They've experienced this before in Eglinton's St Canices Park; last weekend brought the second devastating flood within five years. Greta Mooney's home was devastated by flood water in 2017. In the aftermath a flood alleviation scheme was promised, but work still hasn't started.

"Every cup of tea I feel like coming out and smashing it" Greta told visiting Infrastructure minister John O'Dowd. She told him it's "soul-destroying".

More than 300 homes in Derry City and Strabane District Council have reported flood damage. But MLA John O'Dowd insists government agencies responded as quickly as they could Not as many homes were destroyed in Eglinton this time but the flood has had a devastating psychological impact.

This is a community living in fear of what the next deluge will bring.

