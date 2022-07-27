Four men, aged between 36 and 42, have been arrested after drugs estimated to have a street value of £275,000 were seized in Belfast and Lurgan.

It follows properties being searched in both areas.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: "Following searches of two vehicles and four properties across the Belfast and Lurgan areas, a number of items were seized. Suspected Class B illegal drugs with a street value of £275,000 and suspected Class A illegal drugs, with a street value of £2,000, as well as a quantity of cash and other items were seized.

"Four males, two aged 36, one aged 40 and another aged 42, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences. They remain in police custody at this time.

The drugs were seized in Belfast and Lurgan. Credit: PSNI

“These arrests and seizures represent our commitment to tackling drug criminality throughout Northern Ireland. A significant quantity of drugs has been removed from our streets; drugs which cause misery and pain to families and communities.

"The supply of drugs only serves to line the pockets of organised criminal gangs who prey on the vulnerable in our society. I encourage anyone with any information in relation to drug supply to contact Police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

"For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info. There is also a range of services available if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website. These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for their addiction."

