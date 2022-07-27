A Co Down man recently sentenced for a catalogue of human trafficking and prostitution offences has appeared in court accused of breaching his Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO).

Appearing at Belfast Magistrates Court by video link from police custody, 59-year-old Martin Heaney was charged with breaching the STPO on July 23 by accessing “websites which advertised in person sexual services.”

As part of the STPO imposed by Judge Patrick Lynch QC, Heaney is barred from accessing a plethora of named websites which advertise escort sex services.

Exactly a week ago, Heaney was handed a five year jail sentence for a raft of offences including human trafficking, controlling prostitution and voyeurism but walked free from court due to time served while on remand.

He was warned by the judge at that stage that any breach of the STPO, one of the first handed down in NI, would be a stand alone offence and would result in him being charged and potentially back in jail.

Craigavon Crown Court heard that Heaney, originally from Dromore but now with at address at a probation run hostel on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast, preyed on vulnerable women, coercing many of them into prostitution and forcing them to have unprotected sex with him and with a multitude of customers, often making secret recordings of the sexual trysts unbeknownst to the women.

With the offences relating to a total of 12 women, former taxi and bus driver Heaney entered guilty pleas to ten counts of controlling prostitution “in expectation of gain for yourself,” ten counts of human trafficking females in that he “arranged or facilitated the travel” of ten women “with a view to them being exploited” and seven charges of voyeurism by “recording another person doing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification and knowing they did not consent to being recorded.”

Heaney also admitted single counts of inciting a female to become a prostitute and acquiring criminal property “namely cash and money transfers” with all of the offences committed over more than eight years between June 1 2011 and September 30 2019.

In addition to the jail sentence, Heaney was also made subject to a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order which places numerous restrictions on the depraved pervert for the next seven years including where he lives, what work he does, who he can socialise with, what devices he can have such as mobile phones or laptops and prohibits him from certain websites for the next seven years.

In court on Wednesday, Const. Dunlop outlined how during a routine visit, officers checked Heaney’s phone and discovered that he had been on two websites, one offering male and female strippers and the other offering male strippers and “companionship.”

“The main objection is the risk of reoffending,” said the officer, highlighting that Heaney had only been free for a week and has already breached the order by accessing sites which would give him “a further opportunity to exploit vulnerable members of the public.”

She revealed that she had spoken to a probation officer who confirmed that such is the level of risk posed by Heaney, the PBNI will be referring his case to the parole commissioners to seek a revocation of his prison licence which still has 30 months to run.

While Const. Dunlop said a probation officer had sat with Heaney for three hours to fully explain the order and it’s conditions, defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna submitted that “he didn’t realise he was doing anything wrong” as the two sites he visited are not specifically named in the terms of the STPO.

“He would ask for a further opportunity to prove himself,” said the solicitor, highlighting that as Heaney denies doing anything wrong, “I’m concerned that he will face a lengthy period of time while the PPS liaise with the police.”

District Judge Alana McSorley told the lawyer however that “despite everything you say Mr McKenna, I’m not satisfied ragt the risk can be managed so bail is refused on the grounds of risk of further offending and risk to the public.”