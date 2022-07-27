Police at scene of sudden death of man in Orkney Drive in Ballymena

Police have confirmed officers are at the scene of a sudden death of a man in Ballymena.

A white forensic tent has been erected outside a property in the Orkney Drive area of the Ballykeel 2 estate in the Co Antrim town.

A police cordon has been placed across roads near the scene and traffic is being diverted.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a man in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena.

"There are no further details at this time."