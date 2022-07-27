A woman has escaped injury after a shots were fired through the front window of a house in Craigavon.

It happened in the Meadowbrook area at around 11.15pm on Tuesday night.

Police say the woman was upstairs at the time.

Detective Inspector Handley said: "Shortly before 11:15pm, it was reported that two shots from a shotgun were fired.

"Damage was caused to a front window of a property in the area and a car which was parked outside the address. A woman in her 30s was upstairs at the time of the incident, but was not injured.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2067 26/07/22.

"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ ."

