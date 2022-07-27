Wednesday morning Northern Ireland news headlines

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Katie Andrews has your Wednesday morning headlines

Protocol hampering UK trade, committee says

A "feast or famine" economy has been created in Northern Ireland by the Protocol with some businesses struggling while others thrive, according to a report. A House of Lords committee found companies involved in trade with the rest of the UK were being hampered by added red tape while those more reliant on doing business with Ireland and the wider EU were benefiting. The committee urged the need to resolve the issues created by the protocol.

Councillors accept damning land deals report

Councillors have accepted the findings and recommendations of a damning audit report of land deals at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recent report, published last month uncovered that land was granted by the council to a developer for as little as one pound.

Rise in monkeypox cases in Northern Ireland

As monkeypox cases have risen here the Public Health Agency has urged those attending this year's Belfast Pride to be vigilant.

Anyone can catch monkeypox but it has mainly been found in gay and bisexual men, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Linfield aim for European glory

Linfield are in Champions League action tonight as they take on Bodo Glimt in the second qualifying round. David Healy's side claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg last week after Kirk Millar's goal. Kick off is at 5pm.

