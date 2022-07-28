Play Brightcove video

"We need hope... but there is no hope of change".

That is the bleak warning from a senior consultant in emergency medicine about the dire situation within Northern Ireland's Emergency Departments.

Dr Gareth Hampton said that the crisis within our hospitals has left staff unable to provide the level of care which patients deserve.

His warnings come as almost 400 hospital patients can not be discharged from wards, due to a chronic shortage of community services.

This means that emergency patients are continuing to lie in corridors - some for up to 100 hours before a bed is free.

