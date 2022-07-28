Play Brightcove video

"Don't worry about me mummy I'll be touch".

Frank McCaughey from Enniskillen is missing in Denmark.

It's been two weeks since the 29-year-old was in touch with his family.

His mother Pamela McCaughey and brother Conan McCaughey are desperate to find him.

"He's profoundly loved. Deeply deeply loved," Pamela said.

Frank went traveling on his own at the start of July.

The family have contacted the authorities and Danish police have been searching for him. Credit: Family photo

The last time he was in contact was the 11th July. Since then nothing - it's now over two weeks.

Conan said: "It's like he has just disappeared. We are worried about his wellbeing."

The keen photographer has epilepsy and is prone to seizures.

It is believed the last time he was spotted he was getting a train to Copenhagan.

His mother added: "I need to hear his voice. We don't know where this precious boy is ... I'm holding onto my faith that God will take care of him for me."

