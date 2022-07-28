Play Brightcove video

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Ballymena have arrested a 29-year-old male on suspicion of murder.

The body of Victor Hamilton was discovered in Orkney Drive in the Ballykeel Estate on Wednesday morning.Police confirmed the 63-year-old was found dead in the driveway of his home.

Neighbours of the victim have told UTV he was a quiet man who kept to himself.

"I couldn't believe it. I thought maybe somebody had fell or something or took a heart attack..." said Victor's neighbour, Sue McConnell.

While his neighbours didn't know him well, Victor was a much-loved brother and uncle.

His family left flowers by his home on Thursday.

Independent councillor Rodney Quigley told UTV: "I've been speaking to a member of the family this morning and they're in total shock.

"It's sad and they obviously weren't expecting it... it's a tragedy and the family are grieving."

A 29-year-old man was arrested in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh on suspicion of murder on Thursday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: "He is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast.

"While our investigation is ongoing, I would still urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday morning to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22."Mr McGuinness added: "I'd like to thank the local community in the Orkney Drive and surrounding area for their ongoing support."I also want to reassure the community that detectives will continue to have a presence in the area alongside local policing colleagues as our investigation continues."Police and forensic officers were in the estate throughout Wednesday and a white forensic tent was erected at the front of Mr Hamilton's property.A vigil in memory of Mr Hamilton is set to take place in the Ballykeel estate on Thursday evening.

