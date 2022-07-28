Detectives investigating the death of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena have arrested a 29-year-old man.

The man is being questioned on suspicion of the 63-year-old's murder.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: "The man was arrested just after 11.30am this morning Thursday July 28 in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh.

"He is currently being questioned in the serious crime suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

"While our investigation is ongoing, I would still urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night July 26 into the early hours of Wednesday morning July 27 to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22."

DCI McGuinness added: "I'd like to thank the local community in the Orkney Drive and surrounding area for their ongoing support.

"I also want to reassure the community that detectives will continue to have a presence in the area alongside local policing colleagues as our investigation continues."