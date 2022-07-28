A man has suffered injuries to his face and hand after being punched, kicked and bitten, police say.

Officers in Londonderry, investigating the serious assault in the city, are appealing for witnesses. A PSNI spokesperson said the incident was reported to police on Tuesday afternoon, 26th July, but occurred during the early hours of Sunday, 24th July on Waterloo Street, sometime between 1.30am and 3am.

The spokesperson added: "The victim, who is aged in his thirties, is reported to have been punched and kicked, and bitten on his face during the assault which involved two males. The victim sustained injuries to his face and his hand. "One of the suspects is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins, of a medium build while the second male suspect is described as being approximately 6ft and of a slim build with black hair."

Inspector McDermott said it was "a vicious assault which has left the victim not only very distressed, but has also left him with an injury that may require further treatment". The inspector added: "We have made a number of enquiries as part of our investigation, however, we're keen to hear from anyone who was in the Waterloo Street area around this time and witnessed the assault, or has information which may assist our investigation, to get in touch with us."Police said the number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1106 of 26/07/22, adding that you can also make a report online using a non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.