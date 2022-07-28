Thursday morning Northern Ireland news headlines

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Katie Andrews has your Thursday morning headlines in Northern Ireland

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in Ballymena. His body was found at a house in Orkney Drive on Wednesday.

The Finance Minster has said the Treasury can't wait until the autumn to take action to support businesses in Northern Ireland struggling with soaring bills.

Conor Murphy has called on the Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to act immediately to support businesses facing rocketing energy prices and other inflationary pressures.

The Commonwealth Games gets underway in Birmingham on Thursday evening and Northern Ireland's 97 athletes are getting ready for the events to get underway.

Martin McHugh and Michaela Walsh have been named as Northern Ireland's flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

Team NI will take part in events as varied as netball, athletics and, for the first time, e-sports against competition from across the Commonwealth nations.

Champions League qualifier: Linfield 0 - 8 Bodo Glimt

It was a disappointing night for Linfield; David Healey's side suffered a 8-0 loss to Norwegian side Bodo Glimt in Wednesday's Champions League qualifier.

Meanwhile, Crusaders continue their campaign in the Europa Conference League on Thursday as they take on Basel at Seaview. They trail the Swiss side 2-0 from the first leg.

