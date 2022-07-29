Friday morning Northern Ireland news headlines

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Conchúr Dowds has your Friday morning headlines in Northern Ireland.

50 years on from the Claudy bombing

Families bereaved by the 1972 Claudy bombing are continuing legal action against the Catholic Church.

A priest - the late father James Chesney - is widely believed to have ordered the attack 50 years ago, in his position as then-head of the south Derry IRA. The Church denies any civil liability for his actions.

Audit critical of Department of Health spending

The Department of Health has spent significant public funds without proper authority in the last financial year. That's according to a new Audit report, which found the Department has been out of line with international accounting standards in some of its expenditure.

In response, a spokesperson said "the pace of delivery required" to develop and deploy the Vaccine Management System "at times challenged the existing business approval processes."

Terry Neill remembered

Former Northern Ireland football captain and manager Terry Neill has died. He won 59 caps for his country, and also became the youngest ever captain of Arsenal in 1962. He was 80 years old.

Terry Neill Credit: PA

Preparations underway for Belfast Pride

Preparations are nearing completion for, what could be, Belfast's biggest ever Pride event. Saturday's parade will be the first to be held without pandemic restrictions since 2019.

Pride returns for the first time since 2019.

Crusaders' European hopes end

It was a tough night for Crusaders, as they were knocked out of Europa Conference League qualifying by Swiss side Basel. Despite a valiant effort at Seaview, Stephen Baxter's team went down 3-1 on aggregate.

Women's GAA this weekend

It is a big weekend for County Antrim and Fermanagh in the women's football championship - they contest the All-Ireland Junior final at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

Kerry will look to complete the men-women's football double when they play defending champions Meath in the senior final later that same day.