A man has been charged by police following a stabbing in Crawford Square in Londonderry on Friday (29 July) morning.

The 31-year-old has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence and wounding with intent.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (30 July).

The PSNI received a report just before 5.30am that a man at a flat in the area had suffered a number of lacerations and puncture wounds to his body.

Police officers and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and the victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.