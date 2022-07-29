A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards.

Police say the man, believed to be in his 30s and riding a Honda, collided with a wall shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

Officers from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and are asking witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1568 28/07/22.

Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

