New audit report critical of Department of Health spending

The Department of Health has spent significant public funds without proper authority in the last financial year.

That's according to a new report from the Northern Ireland Audit Office.

The report from Comptroller and Auditor Kieran Donnelly found that the Department has been out of line with international accounting standards in some of its expenditure.

It found that more than £47 million had been spent over a number of years without authority.

Mr Donnelly found that irregular expenditure had happened in a number of programmes and projects.

That included the Vaccine Management System.

The aim of that system was to give digital support to the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine programme in Northern Ireland.

Mr Donnelly found that £5.1m of money spent on that system was 'irregular'.

Kieran Donnelly.

In a statement, the Auditor General said, “I recognise the successful development of the VMS and the outstanding work of Departmental staff during the pandemic.

"Nevertheless, it is important that a more agile and responsive means of managing approvals is developed to accommodate the demands of delivering at such pace.”

In response to the findings, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said, "the pace of delivery required" to develop and deploy the Vaccine Management System "at times challenged the existing business approval processes."

The department also welcomed that the report recognised "the outstanding work of Departmental staff during the pandemic".