Passing motorist praised after spotting overturned car by Strangford Lough

The driver of an overturned car is in hospital with minor injuries this morning after their crashed vehicle was stopped on the shores of Strangford Lough late at night by a passing motorist.Ards and North Down PSNI have credited the motorist with spotting the crash "at 2:30am when dark, with driving rain and higher tide"

The motorist alerted the PSNI who attended the scene and found the driver of the crashed car nearby.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.The PSNI also thanked the Fire and Rescue service, the Ambulance service and the coastguard for their help.