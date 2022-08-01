David Trimble: A man of courage

Play Brightcove video

A look back at the life and legacy of one of the architects of peace in Northern Ireland.

The peer and former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party David Trimble played a key role in forging the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland. Months after the deal was signed, Lord Trimble, from Co Down, was jointly awarded the Nobel prize with late SDLP leader John Hume in recognition of their efforts to stop the bloodshed and establish a power-sharing system of devolved governance in the region.

Paying tribute, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Lord Trimble as a "giant of British and international politics" while Mr Martin credited his "central contribution" in efforts to achieve reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.