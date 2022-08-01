By UTV Weather presenter Louise Small

July 2022 was a memorable month for many, from soaring temperatures to flash flooding across parts of Northern Ireland.

High pressure dominated the UK for much of last month, pushing any Atlantic influence, and therefore much of the rain, into the north west and allowing temperatures to build elsewhere.

Overall, the UK saw just 56% or 46.3mm of its average rainfall for July, making it the driest July in over 20 years and continues a run of all months, bar February, being drier than average in 2022 so far.

However, rainfall was not distributed evenly throughout the month, Northern Ireland had 51% or 45.8mm of average rainfall. However severe flash flooding impacted residents and businesses in Londonderry and Strabane, with emergency services rescuing people from the rising waters.

While parts of the UK reached 40C on 19 July, Northern Ireland almost matched its highest ever temperature of 31.3C but just fell short with 31.2C recorded at Derrylin in County Fermanagh on July 18.

So far this year mean temperatures across the UK have been higher than average for every month up to July, with the average mean temperature at 9.7°C making the first seven months the second warmest on record after 2014. However, the first half of the year does not dictate the second half of the year and so it is too early to say how these statistics will compare by December.

Mark McCarthy, Head of the National Climate Information Centre said: “The extreme heat in the middle of July was headline-grabbing, but the heat was fairly widely above average for much of the month, with the southeast (of the UK) especially warm.

“Persistent high pressure, coupled with warm air being drawn in from the continent at times, has led to settled conditions for much of the UK and temperatures well in excess of averages at times.”

Despite the brief period of warmer temperatures in the middle of the month, July was the eighth dullest July on record, with 95.7 hours of sunshine, which is 30% fewer hours than average.