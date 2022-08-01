MacCombe wins Commonwealth silver in women's Para-triathlon

Chole MacCombe found para-triathlon by accident and it has proved to be a happy one as the 26 year old from Claudy claimed a silver medal in the women’s race at the Commonwealth Games while twin sister Judith finished fourth.

“I don’t think it has full sank in yet that I was second, it is absolutely unreal, Catherine (Sands guide) shouted going up the last hill on the run I can see the Canadians I can see second and that was just the final push to push on, third would have been great but second is unreal,” stated MacCombe.

“I have only been in the sport a couple of years, it is unreal and it is just a real encouragement to keep on pushing and real focus on Paris 2024 and the Paralympics.”

“Walking up to the podium it hit me all and once and I was like I’m going to cry, but I held it in you can cry on camera.”

“It is absolutely unreal, and I really hope it inspires other people to take up para-triathlon or even give any other kind of sport a go, it’s worth trying have a go.

MacCombe explained her route into the sport.

“We got into triathlon by accident, we were part of the para rowing team for Ireland but that fell through a little bit, we went to a Team Ireland expo event bumped into the triathlon guys and they asked us could we swim, cycle and run, we said a little bit he said there is a training day in Belfast next week why don’t you come along and that was pretty much it.”

“Both of us (Judith) went together, we would have been about 23 or 24, it wasn’t over difficult to chance sports because we had only got into rowing at university and had only really been doing it three or four years anyway so in terms of switching sport it wasn’t that difficult and in terms of the high performance end we were used to pushing ourselves hard.”

Maccombe was full praise for her guide Catherine Sands and their success was made all the more remarkable as they have only been together a relatively short time.

“It was mid 2020 it has been about two years, without Catherine, without a guide I can race so it means everything that she is here and we have spent the time together and we have built up that trust that we can go fast on the bike and when she says lean we are going to crash, she said on the bike trust me Chole and there was no doubt in my mind that I do trust you.”

“I have to have so much trust in Catherine because I can’t see where I’m going in the swim, on the bike and in the run, I sort of have a bit of vision to be able to see but I just have to trust when Catherine says right I have to lean right I have to go right and we are going the right way.”

“There is so much work involved and I’m just glad we have put in the work together so I can fully trust her.”

Chloe will be sharing her success with her sister.

“The tandem twins we have to celebrate together, I’m really proud of her race, we are proud of each other and that is what matters.”

Judith commented on her fourth place finish, "It was good. i struggled a bit on the swim, it's always my weakest and I really need to work on it, I know that myself.

"I know that once I'm out of the swim I push hard on the bike, push hard on the run."