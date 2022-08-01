Police have arrested an 18-year-old man following an alleged sexual assault in Antrim.

The incident on the Church Street is believed to have happened around 12:15am on Sunday (31 July).

Detective Inspector Gallagher said: “Enquiries remain ongoing. We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or has information which may help our investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1770 of 31/07/22.

“Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The man remains in police custody.