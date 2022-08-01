Man charged with murder of Victor Hamilton

The PSNI have charged a 29-year-old man with the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton who was found dead at Orkney Drive in Ballymena on Wednesday.

He is expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court via video link later today.

A 23-year-old has been released on bail pending further enquiries while a 33-year-old man remains in police custody.

The man was arrested on Thursday in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh while the woman was detained on Friday in the Belfast area.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date and continue to appeal to anyone with any information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 273 27/07/22. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”