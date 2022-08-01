Police have confirmed a man has died following a two vehicle collision on Barony Road, outside Omagh in County Tyrone.The crash which involved a red Kia Picanto and a black Mini One occurred at 11.15pm on Sunday night, 31 July.

The deceased is understood to have been the driver of the Kia. A male passenger in the same vehicle and the female driver of the Mini were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that whilst serious, were not thought to be life threatening.Investigating officers would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2108 31/07/22.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.