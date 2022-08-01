A man has died following a collision between a van and a lorry near Sion Mills last month.

The accident involving a white Vauxhall van and a blue lorry happened on Tuesday 26 July on the Melmount Road around 1.50pm.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital by the Air Ambulance, but passed away on Sunday (31 July).

Sinn Féin MP for West Tyrone Órfhlaith Begley said: “I extend my heartfelt sympathy to this man’s immediate and wider family circle at this very difficult time.

“I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, who attended the scene last Tuesday."

“The news of yet another tragic fatality on the A5 further re-enforces the need for its long-overdue upgrade.

Police are appealing for information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.