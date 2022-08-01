A man charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last week has appeared in court.

Mr Hamilton, 63, was discovered shortly before 8am last Wednesday outside a house in Orkney Drive in the Ballykeel estate.

He had only recently moved to the Ballymena area from Carrickfergus.

On Monday, a 29-year-old man appeared via video link before Coleraine Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Mamadu Saido Djalo, 29, from Springfield Crescent in Belfast, was charged with Mr Hamilton’s murder. A detective told the court that police could connect Djalo with the murder charge. The accused was remanded in custody.

A defence lawyer said Mr Djalo will make an application for bail at a later date. Meanwhile, detectives continue to question a 33-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 23-years-old woman who was arrested at the weekend has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

