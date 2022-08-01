A man who bit a police officer and inflicted a serious knee injury on a colleague during attacks in Belfast city centre has been jailed for nine months.

Stephen Crilly also brandished a knife and repeatedly punched his own brother as part of a separate outburst of violence.

A lawyer for the 21-year-old described his behaviour as “shameful”.

Crilly, of Cranbrook Gardens in the city, admitted offences including assault on police, causing grievous bodily harm, disorderly behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he had been abusive to officers patrolling in the Donegall Place area on January 6 this year.

Crilly became violent when arrested, kicking out and injuring one policeman’s knee.

A Crown lawyer disclosed: “The constable suffered a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament and had to have surgery on it.”

As a large crowd formed at the scene Crilly bit another officer on the leg, the court was told.

In a separate incident on June 16, he became aggressive when challenged by his mother about drinking in the house.

The prosecutor said Crilly then punched his brother, who feared he was going to be stabbed when the defendant lifted a kitchen knife.

The next morning the victim was again struck up to 10 times about the head and body as he curled up on the floor.

Crilly bit his brother on the arm, leaving large teeth marks the lawyer added.

Defence solicitor David Jones acknowledged the seriousness of the offences and expressed his relief that the police officer has now returned to duties.

Referring to Crilly’s behaviour towards his own family, Mr Jones accepted: “The second incident is entirely shameful.”

Imposing a total of nine months in custody, District Judge Ted Magill told the defendant he could have been jailed for twice as long if he had contested the charges.

