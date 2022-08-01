Police want to speak to two people after the death of a woman at Ballymena train station on Sunday (31 July) evening.

It was reported to police at around 5:40pm that a woman in her 50s was on the railway tracks in the area. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PSNI believe two people may have spoken to the woman shortly before her death.

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “As part of our investigation, we would like to speak with two people who were believed to have spoken to the woman sometime between 5pm and 5:40pm who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

The line was closed for a time due to what Translink called a "tragic incident".