A man who died in a collision in Co Tyrone on Sunday (31 July) has been named as 18-year-old Dylan McGahan from Omagh.

He was driving a red Kia Picanto which collided with a black Mini on the Barony Road in Mountfield around 11.15pm.

A male passenger in the Kia and the female driver of the Mini were taken to hospital. Their injuries while serious, are not thought to be life threatening.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

