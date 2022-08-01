The police have issued a travel advisory notice ahead of the funeral of Lord David Trimble.

The funeral takes place in Lisburn on Monday at 12.30.

Police said they are anticipating a significant volume of traffic in the area of the Harmony Hill Church on the Moss Road and Blaris cemetery on Blaris Road from 11am onwards.

A PSNI statement said: "Local officers will be present in Lisburn to help facilitate the funeral and the increased traffic in the city throughout the day.

"Anyone travelling through these areas today can expect delays and if you can avoid the area, please do so to assist the local community and officers on duty.

"Our condolences are with the Trimble family today."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.