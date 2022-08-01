World leaders travel to Lisburn for David Trimble's funeral
Political leaders and dignitaries have gathered at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn for the funeral of former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Michael D Higgins are among those in attendance at the service for the former Ulster Unionist leader.
Lord Trimble died aged 77 last week.
Trimble was a key figure in the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and received a Nobel Peace Prize along with the SDLP leader John Hume.
