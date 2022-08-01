Political leaders and dignitaries have gathered at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn for the funeral of former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Michael D Higgins are among those in attendance at the service for the former Ulster Unionist leader.

Lord Trimble died aged 77 last week.

Trimble was a key figure in the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and received a Nobel Peace Prize along with the SDLP leader John Hume.

The former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble died last week aged 77 Credit: PA

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson and UUP leader Doug Beattie arriving at David Trimble's funeral Credit: PA

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn Credit: PA

Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams signed the Good Frida Agreement along with David Trimble in 1998 Credit: PA

Chief Constable of the PSNI, Simon Byrne, arrives for the funeral of former Northern Ireland first minister and UUP leader David Trimble Credit: PA

