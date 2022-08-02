Detectives investigating the death of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena have charged a second man with murder.

Mr Hamilton, 63, was discovered shortly before 8am last Wednesday outside a house in Orkney Drive in the Ballykeel 2 estate.

He had only recently moved to the Ballymena area from Carrickfergus.

On Monday night police confirmed they had charged a 33-year-old man with murder.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena via videolink on Tuesday.On Monday, a 29-year-old man appeared via video link before Coleraine Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Mamadu Saido Djalo, 29, from Springfield Crescent in Belfast, was charged with Mr Hamilton’s murder.

A detective told the court that police could connect Djalo with the murder charge. The accused was remanded in custody.