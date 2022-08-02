Belfast Mela unveils festival programme for new eight-day event
Northern Ireland's largest multi-cultural festival has unveiled it's programme of events for this years celebrations.
Belfast Mela will take place over eight days and will feature more than 40 cultural groups.
Now in its 16th year the event will kick off on Saturday 20 August with a new Carnival through Belfast city centre from noon at Writer's Square to City Hall at 1pm.
Over 1,000 participants representing more than 20 different cultural groups will be taking part.
World music will be heard throughout the city with dance and sculptures finishing at City Hall for aerial acrobatics displays.
Full schedule here:
From 21 - 27 August: Mela Plus will bring Daily music, dance, wellbeing and theatre performances including:
Roshni at Lyric Theatre on Monday 22 Aug– Enjoy Sonia’s distinctive style of dance, rooted in the traditions of Kathak from Northern India.
Neil Martin’s Connections Concert at St Anne’s Cathedral on Tuesday 23 Aug - Featuring 14 local musicians from across the globe now living in Northern Ireland.
Songs of the Earth on Wednesday 24 Aug at QFT Belfast - Special showing of this dynamic climate change animation film to celebrate Mela’s green credentials. ArtsEkta will plant a tree for every paid entry to Mela Day.
Silk Road Super Club at Banana Block on Thursday 25 Aug - Featuring a three course Eritrean meal inspired by the cooking stories of local asylum seekers and refugees.
Global Céilí on Friday 26 Aug at 101 Donegall Street - Fusing together dancing from Scotland, Ireland, China, Indian and Mexico.
Sunday 28 August: Mela Day at Botanic Gardens The city’s annual celebration of global cultures with thousands of visitors expected to visit Botanic Gardens from 12 noon to 6pm for the big Mela Finale hosted by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Marc Mallet.