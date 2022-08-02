Northern Ireland's largest multi-cultural festival has unveiled it's programme of events for this years celebrations.

Belfast Mela will take place over eight days and will feature more than 40 cultural groups.

Play Brightcove video

Now in its 16th year the event will kick off on Saturday 20 August with a new Carnival through Belfast city centre from noon at Writer's Square to City Hall at 1pm.

Over 1,000 participants representing more than 20 different cultural groups will be taking part.

World music will be heard throughout the city with dance and sculptures finishing at City Hall for aerial acrobatics displays.

Full schedule here:

From 21 - 27 August: Mela Plus will bring Daily music, dance, wellbeing and theatre performances including: