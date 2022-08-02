Meet the newest addition to the Belfast Zoo family - baby giraffe Ballyhenry.

Also known as 'handsome Henry', the calf was born inside the giraffe house on Sunday afternoon.

He is a Rothschild's giraffe, which is a subspecies of the Northern giraffe and is one of the most endangered distinct populations of giraffe.

Estimates suggest that only around 2,000 remain in the wild, due to illegal hunting for meat and hide and a continuing loss of habitat.

Giraffes housed at Belfast Zoo have traditionally been named after places beginning with “Bally”.

Curator Raymond Robinson chose to name the newest calf after the townland in County Antrim.

The giraffe house has been closed to the public to provide privacy for bonding since Henry's birth however both he and mum Casey are said to be doing well.

He is Casey's second calf after first-born Ballyronan.

Belfast Zoo manager Alyn Cairns has said “We’re delighted to welcome little Henry to the herd at Belfast Zoo.

"We first welcomed Rothschild’s giraffes in 1988 and have since celebrated the birth of 39 calves."

The general giraffe population move from ‘endangered’ status to ‘near threatened’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List thanks in part to sustained conservation action.

However the Rothschild’s giraffe subspecies remains endangered.

Alyn added: "We’re proud to participate in a European breeding programme and collaborate with zoos around the world.

"Our breeding success helps to ensure that that there is a ‘safety net’ population of this endangered subspecies."

