A second man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena. Last Wednesday, Mr Hamilton (63) was found outside his home in Orkney Drive, in the Ballykeel estate in Ballymena.

At the weekend detectives investigating the murder arrested Mario Menezes (33), from Portmore Street in Portadown. On Tuesday Menezes appeared via video link before a judge at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where he was formally charged with murdering on July 26. In a brief hearing, he spoke only to confirm his identity and to say that he understood the charge against him. A detective told the court that the police believe they can connect the accused to the murder charge. Menezes was remanded in custody and the court was told an application for bail may be lodged at a later date. On Monday, 29-year-old Mamadu Saido Djalo, from Springfield Crescent in west Belfast was also accused of the murder.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.