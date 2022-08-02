Tuesday morning Northern Ireland news headlines

Play Brightcove video

MURDER

A second man is to appear in court charged with the murder of a man in Ballymena. Sixty-three-year-old Victor Hamilton was found dead in the driveway of his house in Orkney Drive last week. A 33-year-old man will appear in court in Ballymena. On Monday, another man was remanded in custody charged with Mr Hamilton's murder.

TRIMBLE

MLAs will gather in Stormont on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late Lord Trimble. The former Ulster Unionist leader and one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement was laid to rest in Lisburn on Monday. Political leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Taoiseach Michael Martin and Irish President Michael D Higgins attended the thanksgiving service for the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

CARERS

Just under a third of unpaid carers in Northern Ireland are now living in poverty. Of the almost 300,000 unpaid workers, only around a sixth receive financial help. Almost half of those who do receive the Carer's Allowance say they struggle to make ends meet. RURAL CRIME

Rural crime has continued to fall in Northern Ireland. Countryside theft cost the economy an estimated £1.7m last year - a drop of almost 19% from 2020. Despite the decrease, farmers have been urged not to be complacent as prices soar and the cost of living crisis bites.