Firth secure NI's first gold at Commonwealth Games

Para-swimmer Bethany Firth has won Northern Ireland's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The Seaforde native clinched victory in the women's S14 200m freestyle final.

Firth clocked 2:07.02 to finish 1.54 seconds ahead of England's Jessica-Jane Applegate.

The six-time Paralympic champion secured an early lead ahead of Applegate, opening up a 1.61 second gap by the halfway stage.

Applegate managed to narrow the gap in the final 50m but it wasn't enough to overtake her Team GB teammate.

Northern Ireland have so far secured two medals at the Birmingham Games.

